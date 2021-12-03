Lifestyle Pregnancy cravings: Why do they happen and dealing with them

What should women do to tackle pregnancy cravings?

It is natural for pregnant women to get cravings. Some crave salt, some demand sweet food and some might even crave something as weird as chalk. Cravings differ from woman to woman, but in most cases, they aren't a bad thing. Here's why women crave different kinds of food during pregnancy, when it starts, and how to deal with it.

Reasons Why does this story matter?

Nutritionists believe that cravings happen due to a nutrition deficiency or hormonal imbalance. If you are craving french fries or wafers, your sodium levels might be low. A craving for sugar probably indicates low sugar levels. But there is no concrete evidence trying up these claims. Craving unusual things is also common. However, it is best to talk to your doctor in such cases.

Start When do pregnancy cravings start?

There is no one-size-fits-all theory when it comes to pregnancy cravings. In fact, a lot of women might not even experience this phenomenon. For most women, cravings begin in the second trimester, although it is common to experience them in the first trimester as well. A study says that about 50 percent of US women reported craving chocolate in the week before their period.

Solution What you can do about your cravings?

A lot of times these cravings can translate into unhealthy eating habits. It is therefore important to be careful and make a conscious effort to eat healthy foods. Have a balanced diet that includes all the necessary nutrients. Ensure your meals include proteins, carbohydrates as well as fats. Do not wait for hunger and cravings to hit you. Instead, eat at regular intervals.

Conclusion Snack healthy but also own your cravings

Pay attention to what you are snacking on in between meals. Choose healthy options such as nuts and fruits. However, instead of totally disowning your cravings, respect them. Yogurt and cheese dip with veggies sticks can fulfill your sweet and salty cravings. It is also important to get proper sleep as well as enough exercise. Yoga is a good option for pregnant women.

Beware Craving for non-food items?

Some women have reported craving things that do not fall in the category of food, such as chalk or mud and sometimes even weirder things. This condition is known as pica and it is important to deal with it as you might end up eating something that might harm you or your baby. Immediately talk to your doctor in such scenarios.