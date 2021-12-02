Lifestyle It's true! Your drinking habits affect your weight loss journey

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 02, 2021, 08:41 pm

You can start your weight loss journey by avoiding milk and sugar in your tea

People focus a lot on what to eat and what not to lose weight, but have you ever thought of what to drink? Experts suggest that forming a healthy pattern of drinking liquids will help you shed those extra kilos. The process requires only two things- consistency and willpower. Check out a few tips that experts suggest including in your lifestyle.

Number 1 A limited amount of tea is beneficial for you

Experts recommend tea as a good form of weight loss drink due to its antioxidant properties. Studies suggest that sipping green tea increases the metabolism levels of the body which helps in fat burn. The herbs will also aid in flushing out toxins from your body. However, make sure not to add milk or any sweetener to your tea.

Number 2 Cut down on your alcohol intake

Do you know alcohol contains unnecessary calories that get deposited in your body in the form of fat? Studies show that too much alcohol consumption acts as a hurdle in your weight loss journey. These drinks contain sugar in large quantities and sugar is one thing that you must always stay away from if you want to shed the extra pounds.

Number 3 Drink around three liters of water daily

Do you know our body is 60% water? To make it function efficiently, we need to consume at least three liters of water on a daily basis. Water makes all bodily processes function smoothly. Not only will it fill your tummy, but it will also ease the process of clearing waste material from your bowels. The tip is to stay hydrated.

Number 4 Avoid cold drinks and packaged fruit juices

Try to stay away from fruit juices or cold drinks that are available in the market in tetra packs. The juices contain concentrate which also has a lot of sugar in it. That doesn't mean that you have to completely avoid cocktails. There are healthy mixers that are available in the market to make your cocktail tasty and enjoyable.

Number 5 Coconut water can also aid your fat loss journey

Coconut water is another beverage that is great for your health. Water from one coconut contains just 46 calories, which means consuming it regularly can lead to weight loss over a period of time. Replace your morning tea or coffee with coconut water. So next time you are out on your morning walk or run, grab coconut water from the seller.