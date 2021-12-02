Lifestyle Done with Italian and Chinese? Try these Japanese dishes instead

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 02, 2021, 07:49 pm

Japan is home to some delicious dishes that you should explore

Japan is home to the most Michelin-starred restaurants across the globe and offers the most delicious grilled food for your taste buds. Traditional Japanese food comprises staple ingredients that are not common in Western cuisine. There are some dishes that you should not miss if you are in Japan, or even if you are trying to give the cuisine a shot at home.

#1 Sushi is probably the most well-known Japanese dish

Unless you have been living under a rock, you have probably heard about sushi. A combination of fish and rice, it is not all about the raw fish. In fact, the most crucial element of the dish is sushi rice. You can easily make sushi at home if you can lay your hands on a bamboo mat, seaweed sheets, and sushi rice.

#2 Fried dumplings, Gyoza, are extremely delectable

Gyoza is a famous Japanese food item that can fill you up instantly. These are basically dumplings that are fried in a pan and served best with fried noodles or fried rice. Sounds mouth-watering, right? Filled with minced pork and vegetables, these fried dumplings can be cooked at home. Do not forget to prepare a dipping sauce to go with them.

#3 Fluffy Japanese Pancake: A twist on traditional pancakes

Fluffy Japanese pancakes are a hit at Japanese restaurants. If you are bored of regular pancakes, give these Japanese pancakes a try for your breakfast. You will need a hand mixer to beat the eggs as they need to be whipped to a level where they become stiff. These pancakes are super fluffy and can be topped with honey or maple syrup. Yum!

#4 Bored of usual soups? Try miso soup

You might not be aware of this but people in Japan have a bowl of miso soup with every meal. The soup is prepared using foods like tofu, green onions. and seaweed. In most cases, people heat up the soup a night before to have it with their breakfast. The soup is also rich in probiotics which help in improving gut health.

#5 Japanese curry is different from Indian curry

Just like Indians, Japanese also have a curry in their repertoire. But instead of spicy, it tastes sweet. It is cooked with vegetables and meat like a stew. The addition of curry paste in this dish makes it thick. In Japan, you will see this curry served as curry rice and curry bread. Cardamom is used as a flavoring agent and to improve appetite.