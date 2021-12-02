Lifestyle Are face rollers really effective? Here is our take

Are face rollers really effective? Here is our take

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 02, 2021, 07:09 pm

Wh are face rollers all the hype on social media?

Face rollers are trending on social media for a reason. The instrument is made up of jade or rose quartz and evenly distributes your skincare products. You'll be surprised to know that 3-5 minutes of using this roller can immensely help your skin relax. Let us try to understand why are face rollers all the rage.

Context Why does this story matter?

People are choosing facial rollers over other facials massagers like lifters and gua sha stones. Chinese people have been using jade rollers since ancient times to massage their skin. Beauty influencers have been all praise for jade rollers for around 10 years. Their price range varies immensely and it is important to understand all about the tool before you invest in one.

Blood circulation Face roller improves blood circulation and reduces puffiness

A facial roller is an ideal product to improve blood circulation in your face. As mentioned earlier, they evenly distribute your skincare product, although this isn't exactly a selling point. These rollers are also great for puffy eyes as a few swipes will lead to considerable reduction in the puffiness. However, there is not a lot of scientific material available on their connection.

Effects It may cool and soothe your skin

Studies have shown that facial massage can result in anti-aging and smoothen your skin. Jade rollers are essentially a face massaging tool. Roll it over your night cream for a few minutes for deeper penetration of the product. In summers, keep the roller in the refrigerator. The cool stone will feel like magic on your skin, even if it isn't actually doing anything.

Duration How long do you roll for?

Research suggests that the roller should be used for at least 4-5 minutes to stimulate blood flow. Run it over your eye to de-stress them after a long day. For best results, move the roller in the upward direction. While massaging your cheeks, move the roller from your jawline toward the ear. Don't press it too hard into the skin and use gentle strokes.

Facts Ready to bust some myths about face rollers?

If you think facial rollers can slim your face, you are wrong. The only proven way to slim your face is by regularly exercising and eating a balanced meal. Secondly, facial rollers cannot cure any health condition or skin diseases. In conclusion, facial rollers do not have any permanent effects but using them regularly can temporarily improve certain elements of your skin.