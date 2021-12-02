Lifestyle Here is how you can ace backpacking

Backpacking provides you the opportunity to travel and witness the world on a budget

We all can agree that backpacking is not for everyone. There are those who prepare a clear itinerary, need to know in advance where they will spend their nights, the restaurants they will be hitting on a vacation, and then there are backpackers. If you are a first-time backpacker, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Read on to know more.

Backpackers don't make reservations in advance, although it is a good idea to make a few bookings. With backpackers it is all about the moment. You never know where you might end up on a certain day, or where you might have to pitch your tent. But there are a few things that you should keep in mind before hitting the trail.

Research Do your research, learn about the place in advance

Research as much as possible about your destination. Jot down what are your expectations from the trip and find out the places that fit your budget. You must also have an idea of the local greeting words so that you can communicate better. The very heart of backpacking is exploring. So explore and gather lots of information.

Booking Get smart while booking tickets

Flight tickets probably burn the biggest hole in your pocket. But you can always get smart about them. While checking for ticket rates, use the incognito tab. Advance booking is a good idea but never book tickets a year in advance. The best time frame is 1.5 to 3 months. Some studies suggest that Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday are the cheapest days to fly.

Budgeting Prepare a budget, but never say no to adventures

Be clear about how much you can spend. But it advisable to be a bit flexible as backpacking often leads to impromptu adventures. It helps to know how to cook as this way you can prepare your own meals at hostels. Savor local delicacies instead of hitting high-end restaurants to stay within your budget. Carry your student ID, it can save you some money.

Tent Be wise while choosing your backpack and tent

Remember, your backpack will be your complete wardrobe during your travel, so choose a convenient and comfortable backpack. Pack only things that you will need, extra clutter will lead to unnecessary bulk. Also, instead of big, bulky tents, choose light yet spacious ones. May we remind you that you will be carrying that tent on your shoulders. So choose wisely!

More Other tips that will come in handy

Backpacking involves a lot of walking, so choose your footwear wisely. You will end up saving a lot of money if you opt for public transportation. Hostels and dorms are fine, but consider homestays or living with another family. However, do your research before choosing to stay with strangers. Make friends with locals as no one knows the place better than them.