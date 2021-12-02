Lifestyle Devoured the holiday feast? It's now time to detox

Devoured the holiday feast? It's now time to detox

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 02, 2021, 05:40 pm

It is crucial to not let go of your workout routine during the festive season

The holiday season is all about meeting your family and eating your hearts out. Festive foods are more often than not completely unhealthy. And no matter how hard you try, it is virtually impossible to give them a miss. It is, however, important to cleanse your body to get rid of the ill-effects of such foods. These detox tips will surely help you.

Tip 1 First off, focus on your gut health

Doctors say that it is important to focus on your gut health (your core). Foods that are excellent sources of live bacteria called prebiotics like tomatoes, bananas, onions, oats, and garlic will help maintain your digestive system stay healthy. Processed foods are the primary enemy of a healthy gut, which is why you should completely go off them once the festive season is over.

Tip 2 Drink plenty of fluids to flush out toxins

We all know that 60% of our body is water. Researchers have said that ideal water intake for men is 3.7 liters and 2.7 liters for women. Water is a natural detox drink. For better results, add lemon juice and cucumber slices to it and sip on it at regular intervals. You can also include other natural drinks, such as coconut water.

Tip 3 Get into those running shoes as soon as possible

It's very crucial to not let go of your workout routine during the festive season. Binge eating ruins your weight loss and fitness goals. But if you were unable to get enough exercise during all the festivities, hit the ground as soon as they end. Experts say that at least 150-300 minutes per week of moderate-intensity exercise is the minimum requirement to stay fit.

Tip 4 Create a balance between meals; try intermittent fasting

It helps if you can balance your meals. For instance, if you had a heavy lunch, opt for a light dinner. Schedule at least one detox day a week and on such days, go for healthier foods like salads, fruits, teas, and soups. To fasten your detoxification process, you can practice intermittent fasting and give your digestive system a break.

Tip 5 Snack healthy, consume antioxidant-rich foods

You have had enough sweets, pakoras, and kachoris, now it is time to say goodbye to all those fried delicacies. Snack on nuts, berries and fruit juices. Fill up your plates with antioxidant-rich food, fruits, and fibrous vegetables that are packed with essential nutrients like vitamin A, C, and E to reduce oxidative stress.