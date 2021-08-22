How acerola can be used as home-remedy, its health risks

Acerola cherry or West Indies cherry is a shrub-like plant that is commonly grown in countries like Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The deep red-colored cherry is rich in vitamin C and it comes with a lot of health benefits. Read on to know how acerola can be used as a home remedy and the health risks associated with it.

Ailments

Extremely rich in vitamin C, prevents flu

Acerola is extremely rich in vitamin C and is often used to prevent flu. Because of its vitamin C content, having acerola regularly also boosts immunity. In addition, the astringent properties of acerola make it beneficial in treating skin-related issues like blemishes. Further, acerola is also known to be used as a home cure for diarrhea, dysentery, liver ailments, etc.

Intake

You can either consume fresh fruit or take supplements

The acerola cherry is usually consumed as a raw fruit. Because it is a seasonal fruit, you can even deep freeze and store them for a long time. The cherries are also made into sauces and stored in the refrigerator. If you are unable to find fresh fruit, acerola supplements are available that you can have after consulting with your doctor.

Risks

There are side-effects as well; know about them

Just like vitamin C supplements, excessive consumption of acerola cherries can cause digestive disturbances. The most common symptoms that can result due to overeating the cherries or supplements are diarrhea, dizziness, frequent urination, migraine, and nausea. While reducing the number of acerola cherries will ease out most of the symptoms, you must consult a doctor if the situation persists.

Precaution

Who should not have acerola cherries?

Studies relating to the effect of acerola cherries on pregnant and lactating women are in their nascent stage. Hence, it is best to avoid excess consumption of the cherries if you're either pregnant or breastfeeding your newborn. Further, those people who are allergic to latex might also exhibit a similar reaction to acerola and hence it is better to consult a doctor beforehand.