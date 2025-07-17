Got 'flak' for role in 'Thug Life': Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal , who recently made his Tamil cinema debut with Mani Ratnam 's Thug Life, has revealed that he faced criticism for his role. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Fazal spoke about doing a "very tiny role" in the movie and said he received a lot of backlash for it. The movie stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role. It did not fare well at the box office.

Actor's response 'I haven't watched it...': Fazal Fazal said, "I got a lot of flak for it. I haven't watched it. A lot of people are asking me why I did it." "I honestly just did it because of my love for Mani Sir's world. It didn't work at the box office, as I understand." "A lot of people have been messaging me, friends and fans, asking me why I would do something like this. To them I'm saying... that it's okay."

Actor's perspective 'Would not question...' Fazal also shared that he had a great time working on the project and was treated well by Ratnam and Haasan. He said, "I now know about the scenes that are there and the scenes that are not there. And honestly, I would not question Mani Sir's big vision." The film is a gangster drama and was released on June 5. It was made on a budget of over ₹200cr but only earned ₹97.25cr worldwide, as per Sacnilk.