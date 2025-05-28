What's the story

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has responded to the backlash over his comments about the Kannada language.

Speaking to News18, he said his words were misinterpreted and spoken "out of love."

He clarified that he never intended to offend anyone and that he stood by his statement.

"My statement was misinterpreted," Haasan said, adding that it was made with a lot of historians teaching him language history.