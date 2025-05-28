'Politicians...unqualified to talk about language': Kamal Haasan reacts to backlash
Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has responded to the backlash over his comments about the Kannada language.
Speaking to News18, he said his words were misinterpreted and spoken "out of love."
He clarified that he never intended to offend anyone and that he stood by his statement.
"My statement was misinterpreted," Haasan said, adding that it was made with a lot of historians teaching him language history.
Haasan defends his statement, refuses to apologize
Regarding demands for an apology from all corners, Haasan said he will not apologize for something he said out of love.
Furthermore, politicians are not qualified to talk about language issues, and that includes me, he added.
He added that Tamil Nadu has a history of inclusivity, with leaders from different communities serving as chief ministers.
"It is a very rare state where a Menon has been Chief Minister, a Reddy has been CM, and even a Kannadiga," he said.
Haasan recalls Karnataka's support during personal crisis
Haasan also recalled how Karnataka stood by him during a personal crisis in Chennai.
The controversy started at the audio launch of his upcoming film, 'Thug Life' in Chennai, where he said, "Uyire Urave Tamizhe" (My life and my family is the Tamil language).
He then told Kannada actor Shivarajakumar, who was seated in the audience, that "Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil...hence you are part of it."
Watch the video here
Kamal Hassan says Kannada is born from Tamil and our Shiva rajkumar nods head.— ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ - Masale Dose (@DosaSpeaks) May 27, 2025
ದೊಡ್ಡ ನಮಸ್ಕಾರ, ಒಳ್ಳೆದಾಗಲಿ 🙏🏽#Karnataka
pic.twitter.com/4PMHx0lOLx
Haasan's comments spark backlash from Kannada groups
His remarks drew criticism from pro-Kannada groups in Karnataka, who accused him of insulting their language and culture. Some even issued threats against him.
The controversy has also drawn bipartisan criticism in Karnataka, with both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP condemning Haasan's statement.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed Haasan for his remark, saying, Kannada has a long-standing history, but Haasan is unaware of it.
BJP leader calls Haasan a 'mental patient'
BJP leader R Ashoka went as far as to call Haasan a "mental patient" for his comments. He also urged the government to boycott all of Haasan's films in Karnataka.
Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad called the remarks "unwarranted and unnecessary," adding that they create differences between Kannadigas and Tamilians.
Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan also weighed in, saying such comments should be constructive, not controversial.