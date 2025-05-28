What's the story

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Thokchom Radheshyam Singh has said that 44 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are ready to form a new government in Manipur.

The announcement was made after a meeting with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan.

"We informed the governor that 44 MLAs are ready. We also discussed possible solutions to the ongoing issues in the state," Singh said.