Summarize Simplifying... In short A 69-year-old alumnus of St Stephen's College, who held senior roles at Hindustan Lever, Yamaha, and Vodafone, was arrested for impersonating an ex-IPS officer to aid his friend in a fraud case.

The man, Katyal, used his connections to carry out cons, even approaching the Ministry of External Affairs under false pretenses.

His deception was uncovered when he requested a photo with a top cop who found no record of him being an IPS officer.

The accused is a resident of Delhi

To help arrested friend, 69-year-old Stephen's alumnus impersonates ex-IPS officer

By Chanshimla Varah 06:54 pm Nov 21, 202406:54 pm

What's the story Anil Katyal, a 69-year-old resident of Greater Kailash-1 in Delhi, has been arrested for impersonating a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. According to NDTV, he claimed to be from the 1979 batch of the Manipur cadre and held positions such as Director General of Police and an advisor to the Union Home Ministry. Using these fabricated credentials, Katyal misled junior police officers across regions, including Delhi-NCR and Dubai, to fulfill his personal agendas.

Profile

Katyal's educational background and career

As for his real profile, Katyal is an alumnus of St Stephen's College, where he studied chemistry. He attempted but failed the UPSC exam and later dropped out of Yale University in the US. His career included senior executive roles at Hindustan Lever, Yamaha, and Vodafone, retiring as vice-president of corporate affairs from Vodafone. Given his solid financial standing, police are now investigating why he resorted to such fraudulent activities.

Investigation

Police probe into Katyal's fraudulent activities

Dinesh P, additional police commissioner of Ghaziabad, said Katyal used his St Stephen's connections to carry out his cons. The police are looking into his phone and bank details to find out how deep his frauds ran. In one case, Katyal approached the Ministry of External Affairs for an appointment by claiming connections with Dr S Jaishankar to intervene for Dubai billionaire Balvinder Singh Sahni, who was facing fraud charges.

Arrest

Katyal's arrest and charges

Katyal was arrested on Wednesday after he tried to help his friend Vinod Kapoor, in a fraud case, by pretending to be an IPS officer. Kapoor owns a construction company that worked on projects at Delhi airport and Gwalior airbase. Katyal threatened police officers with legal action if they didn't release Kapoor. His trick was revealed when he demanded a photograph with a top cop who found no record of him being an IPS officer from the 1979 batch.