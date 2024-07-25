In short Simplifying... In short The US has issued a travel advisory for its citizens in India, urging caution due to increasing rates of violent crimes and potential terrorist attacks.

The advisory specifically discourages travel to Jammu and Kashmir due to terrorist threats and civil unrest, and parts of central and eastern India due to the presence of extremist groups.

However, the neighboring Union territory of Ladakh is deemed safe for visitors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The US Department of State has revised its travel advisory for India

US advises Americans in India not to visit these states

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:01 pm Jul 25, 202403:01 pm

What's the story The United States Department of State has revised its travel advisory for American citizens in India, as per an announcement made on Tuesday. The updated advisory urges Americans to reconsider travel to northeastern states, now classified under "Level 3" (Reconsider Travel). Furthermore, certain areas including the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border region, parts of central and East India, and Manipur have been categorized as "Level 4" (Do Not Travel) due to security concerns, reports said.

Risk zones

Overall travel advisory for India at Level 2

The overall travel advisory for India remains at "Level 2" (Exercise Increased Caution). The "Country Summary" for India in the advisory states: "Indian authorities report that rape is one of the fastest-growing crimes. Violent crime, such as sexual assault, has happened at tourist sites and other locations." It also warns that "terrorists may attack with little or no warning. They target tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/malls, and government facilities."

Regional warnings

Specific warnings for J&K

"The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to our citizens in rural areas. These areas stretch from eastern Maharashtra to northern Telangana through to western West," the advisory adds. It advises US citizens against visiting Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) due to "terrorist attacks" and "violent civil unrest," as well as "sporadic violence" between Indian and Pakistani forces along the LoC. However, it notes that visiting J&K's neighboring Union territory of Ladakh is considered "safe."

Central India

Advisory warns against violence by Maoists, ethnic insurgent

The advisory also cites the presence of "Maoist extremist groups who frequently target local officials," as the reason for caution in parts of central and eastern India. Additionally, it mentions "occasional acts of violence" by ethnic insurgent groups as the reason for advising caution in the northeastern states. To recall, Manipur has been embroiled in ethnic violence since May 2023 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organized in the hill districts to protest the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe status.