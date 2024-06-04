Next Article

INDIA bloc leads in Jammu and Kashmir, according to early trends

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:48 am Jun 04, 202410:48 am

What's the story In the first Lok Sabha election since Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked, the opposition bloc—the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance—is currently leading. Early trends show the INDIA bloc ahead in four out of five seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party led-National Democratic Alliance securing one seat. Former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are among those contesting these elections.

Candidate overview

Former chief ministers contesting in key constituencies

Abdullah, representing the National Conference (NC), is leading over his rival Sajad Gani Lone of the J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC) in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency. Meanwhile, Mufti, former Chief Minister and chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is trailing NC candidate Mian Altaf Ahmad in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. Abdullah expressed confidence in his party's victory stating, "I have faith that...NC will win all three seats."

Lok Sabha results

NDA crosses majority mark in early trends

The vote counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections began at 8:00am on Tuesday. The counting process will continue until all votes from all the constituencies are tallied by the Election Commission of India. According to early trends, the NDA has crossed the majority mark of 272 and is leading in 303 seats. In comparison, the opposition bloc (INDIA) is leading in 211. However, it should be noted that trends are not official results.

Assembly elections

Vote counting underway for assembly elections in Odisha, Andhra

The outcome of the elections will decide whether the 8,000 candidates will receive a seat in the 543-member Lower House of Parliament. Vote counting is also underway for assembly elections in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Party-wise results by the ECI show the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leading in 78 of the 175 assembly constituencies in Andhra. In Odisha, the BJP is leading in 43 seats, followed by the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 24 of the 147 assembly constituencies.