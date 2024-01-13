Army convoy attacked in J&K's Poonch, search operation underway

1/5

India 2 min read

Army convoy attacked in J&K's Poonch, search operation underway

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:00 am Jan 13, 202411:00 am

Search operation launched after Army vehicles attacked in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Massive search operations have been launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district after terrorists attacked Indian Army vehicles in the area on Friday evening. While the incident prompted the soldiers to return fire, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries so far. It's learned that the terrorists might have fled after the initial exchange of gunfire, which included bullets fired from a hill nearby in the Krishna Ghati area.

2/5

No casualties reported

Confirming the development, the White Night Corps of the Army took to X (formerly Twitter) and said it had launched a joint search operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. "At around 1800 today, a security forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati (in) Poonch sector. No casualties to own troops," it tweeted.

3/5

Attack comes during high-level security meeting in Poonch

On the other hand, no terror outfit has yet claimed responsibility for the attack on the vehicles that were carrying security personnel back to the camp. The attack on Friday came after a high-level security meeting chaired by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi to devise effective strategies to deal with frequent terror strikes.

4/5

Previous ambush in Poonch resulted in soldier deaths

This recent assault follows a similar event in Poonch just weeks ago, when terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles on December 21, killing five soldiers and wounding two others. The People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) claimed responsibility for the December attack, during which heavily armed terrorists targeted the vehicles at a blind curve near Dhatyar Morh. Images from the scene revealed that the attackers used advanced United States-made M4 carbine assault rifles.

5/5

Rajouri-Poonch region becoming hub for terror activities

It's worth mentioning that the Rajouri-Poonch area in J&K has seen a resurgence of terrorist attacks on security personnel and civilians over the years. For context, 10 soldiers lost their lives in twin attacks in these areas between April and May last year alone. Furthermore, more than 35 soldiers have died over the past two years in different anti-terror operations in the region.