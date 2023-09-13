J&K: Army, police personnel injured in gunfight with terrorists

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 13, 2023 | 05:32 pm 1 min read

Two Army personnel and a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer were reportedly injured during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Two Army personnel and a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer were reportedly injured during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Anantnag district on Wednesday. The injured security personnel were airlifted to the hospital on helicopters, ANI reported. The gunfight broke out on Tuesday night, during which two terrorists also were gunned down and a soldier was martyred.

Kent, an Army dog also died while protecting soldiers

LeT's suspected shadow group claims responsibility

A joint operation of the Army and J&K Police was launched in Anantnag on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday based on intelligence inputs. The terrorists were reportedly hiding in the Garol area. After establishing contact, the gunfight broke out in the Kokernag area. The banned Resistance Front, suspected to be Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) shadow group, claimed responsibility for the attack, The Tribune reported.

