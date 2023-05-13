India

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army reportedly foils Pakistan's infiltration bid

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army reportedly foils Pakistan's infiltration bid

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 13, 2023, 10:16 am 1 min read

A similar incident took place on May 3 (Representational image)

The Indian Army soldiers on Saturday thwarted an infiltration bid in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported, quoting an Army source. According to the report, there was an exchange of fire between the troops and terrorists in the early hours of Saturday, following which a quadcopter was flown from Pakistan. However, it was quickly withdrawn after the Army fired at it.

Similar incident occurred on May 3

The source told ANI, "There was an exchange of fire between terrorists and their own troops. Pakistan side tried to fly a quadcopter over the incident site but on being fired at by the Indian side it quickly withdrew." A similar incident occurred on May 3, when the Army eliminated two terrorists in an encounter and foiled an alleged infiltration bid in J&K's Kupwara.