No merit list, divisions to prevent unhealthy competition: CBSE

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 12, 2023, 07:57 pm 2 min read

The CBSE has reportedly decided not to make a merit list or assign first, second, or third divisions to students to prevent unhealthy competition

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of classes 10 and 12 on Friday. However, the board has reportedly decided not to make a merit list or assign first, second, or third divisions to students to prevent unhealthy competition. Instead, a merit certificate will be issued to the top 0.1% students who scored the highest marks in various subjects, per reports.

Thiruvananthapuram performs best, Prayagraj worst

Around 93.12% students passed class 10, while 87.33% students cleared class 12 exams. The highest pass percentage came from Thiruvananthapuram at 99.91%, followed by Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi at 98.64%, 97.40%, and 93.24%, respectively. Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj had the lowest pass percentage at 78.05%, behind Bhopal, Noida, and Dehradun at 83.54%, 80.36%, and 80.26%.

Girls outshine boys in both classes

At 90.68%, girls edged ahead of boys by 6% in terms of pass percentage for class 12. Reportedly, the overall pass percentage dropped by around 6% from last year's 92.71%. Girls outperformed boys in class 10 as well, with 94.25%, while boys stood at 92.72%. Nearly 22 lakh students registered for class 10 exams and 14.4 lakh for class 12.

Where to check results

The results can be checked on the CBSE's official website cbseresults.nic.in, using the roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. Earlier, the CBSE issued a six-digit security pin for students to check their results on DigiLocker. Students will be issued the pin by the school. DigiLocker is a government digitization online service.