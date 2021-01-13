Shut since early last year due to coronavirus pandemic, Delhi schools will reopen from coming Monday, January 18, for Classes 10 and 12 in view of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams that will be held from May. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday. Students can attend classes only after furnishing written consent from parents.

Details Schools will maintain record, students can't be forced to come

In the post, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said students won't be forced to attend classes and can only come with their parents' permission. "Children will not be forced to come...Permission is being given to open schools for practical, projects, counseling, etc. for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 (sic)," he added. Notably, schools will maintain a record of attendees.

Twitter Post The post can be viewed here

दिल्ली में CBSE बोर्ड परीक्षाओं व प्रैक्टिकल के मद्देनज़र 10वीं और 12 वीं क्लास के लिए 18 जनवरी से प्रैक्टिकल, प्रोजेक्ट, काउंसिलिंग आदि के लिए स्कूल खोलने की अनुमति दी जा रही है. अभिभावकों की सहमति से ही बच्चों को बुलाया जा सकेगा. बच्चों को आने के लिए बाध्य नहीं किया जाएगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 13, 2021

Circular Directorate of Education said schools reopening to help students

A circular of the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi underlined that schools are being reopened so that students can get their doubts cleared by teachers. However, not much was explained about students who would continue with online learning. The circular directed schools to conduct internal assessments and maintain records so that the CBSE's website is updated with marks. SOPs must be honored, DoE added.

Guidelines Schools in containment zones can't reopen: DoE

As per DoE, only schools outside containment zones were permitted to function. Students, teachers, and staff members from these zones can't attend either. Only asymptomatic child/staff will be allowed to enter; a thermal screening is mandatory at entry gates and so is hand sanitization. The campus has to be thoroughly sanitized and items like masks, disinfectants, soaps should be available, said the DoE's circular.

Details Students must always wear masks, maintain distance

The DoE said students must always wear masks properly on school premises. Everyone must maintain a safe distance from one another and the school authorities have to ensure students don't gather, the guidelines added. If anyone feels unwell, they must be taken to a quarantine room/ventilated space/outdoors. Schools mustn't encourage routine guest visits and if parents come, precautions must be followed.

Dates Pre-board examinations will start from March for Class 12

Further, DoE's circular revealed that pre-board examinations for Class 12 will happen from March 3 to April 15 and those for Class 10 will be conducted between April 1 and April 15. To note, the CBSE practical examinations will start on March 1. The written examinations for both Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted between May 3 and June 10.

Directions Head of schools to make time table, get it approved

DoE also revealed guidelines to help schools conduct pre-board examinations, practical, etc. in the middle of a raging health crisis. The body said the school's head has to develop a time table "as per capacity/occupancy limit of the classroom/Labs (not more than 12-15 students) following COVID appropriate behavior." This time table has to be approved by District Deputy Director Education (DDE) Zone.

Quote Timings have to be staggered to avoid crowding: DoE

"School timings are to be staggered (with a gap of at least 15 minutes) to avoid crowding at the school's main entrance/exit gate. Head of school to make a plan and get the same approved by DDE (Zone)," added DoE.

Reactions Some parents are still apprehensive, fear children can get infected