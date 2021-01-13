The Centre has announced that the national Pulse Polio vaccination drive has been deferred in view of the upcoming, large-scale COVID-19 immunization program across the country. The National Immunization Day (NID), commonly known as the Pulse Polio vaccination program, was scheduled for January 17, which was too close to the coronavirus inoculation drive that is set to be launched on January 16. Here's more.

Polio immunization drive postponed for time being: Officials

The polio immunization program was postponed for the time being, according to the concerned Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry officials. The Pulse Polio drive, under which children under the age of five years are vaccinated against the polio virus, takes place in January every year. A mop-up round is also held later for children who missed getting the vaccination in the January phase.

Ministry communicated the decision to all states last week

On January 9, the Union Health Ministry's immunization division had communicated the decision on deferring the polio vaccination program to the Principal Secretaries of Health and Welfare Department of all states through a letter. "This is to inform that due to unforeseen activities, it is decided to postpone the scheduled polio NID round from January 17, 2021, till further notice," read the letter.

'Just a temporary measure': Official on postponing polio vaccination

The Union Health Ministry's officials have, however, clarified that the polio immunization drive was being deferred only for the time being and will be conducted soon after they take care of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. "It is just a temporary measure, and the [polio] vaccination will be held soon after the COVID-19 vaccination is taken care of," an official said.

Non-COVID-19 related government programs being rescheduled

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also said that certain government programs that are not related to tackling COVID-19 were being rescheduled. "There may be a short delay of certain services where we might have to reschedule certain government programs but no service will be completely shut in future when COVID-19 vaccination drive is on," he said, addressing a media briefing.

