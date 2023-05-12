India

Raid on engineer with Rs. 30K salary unearths Rs. 7cr

Raid on engineer with Rs. 30K salary unearths Rs. 7cr

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 12, 2023, 06:46 pm 2 min read

Rs. 30 lakh TV, luxury cars, found during a raid on Madhya Pradesh assistant engineer's residence

The Lokayukta Police in Madhya Pradesh reportedly conducted a search at the house of a woman assistant engineer in Bhopal in connection with a case involving disproportionate assets. As per reports, officials recovered numerous items, including a TV that allegedly cost Rs. 30 lakh, 10 luxury cars, and several foreign breeds of dogs, from her possession.

Identity of accused engineer revealed

The accused, identified as Hema Meena, reportedly had a Rs. 30,000 monthly salary as an assistant engineer on a contract with the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation (MPPHC). According to the news outlet India Today, officials also discovered that she possessed assets that were 232% disproportionate, meaning that she should've had a salary of Rs. 18 lakh instead.

Here's how police entered Meena's lush bungalow

A squad of 50 individuals from the Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE) reached Meena's residence to conduct the raid dressed as civilians. They were reportedly stopped by guards, who were informed by the squad that they were from the animal husbandry department and had also come to check the solar panels. When the team went inside, they found Meena and detained her.

Details on what cops found during raid

Meena lives in a 40-room bungalow built on 20,000 square feet of land, reportedly worth more than Rs. 1 crore. Officials also found a roti-making machine worth Rs. 2.50 lakh and 10 luxury cars, including two trucks, a tanker, and a Mahindra Thar. Furthermore, over 50 foreign-breed dogs, including Dobermann and Pitbull, were also found at the engineer's residence.

Government equipment worth lakhs found during raid

The team also found government equipment worth lakhs belonging to the housing board from Meena's residence. Agricultural equipment, expensive liquor, and cigarettes worth lakhs were also seized. Officials also found a dairy farm near the residence as well, according to the news outlet India Today. A further probe has also been ordered into the matter.