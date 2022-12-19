Entertainment

'Watch 'Pathaan' with your daughter,' politician Girish Gautam tells SRK

MP Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam is the latest politician to speak against SRK-Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan.' It will be released on January 25, 2023

The raging controversy surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan is in no mood to slow down anytime soon. After instances of Khan's effigies being burned were reported and right-wing outfits demanded a ban, now, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam has criticized the film, too. Responding to the song Besharam Rang's alleged obscenity, he asked Khan to "Watch [the film] with [his] daughter."

Before Gautam, MP's Home Minister Narottam Mishra had also spoken fiercely against Pathaan, particularly since Deepika Padukone can be seen wearing a saffron bikini in the song—a color associated with Hindutva.

Stating that Padukone is a supporter of the "tukde tukde gang," he had tweeted a few days ago, "The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset."

'Such film on Prophet Muhammad will lead to bloodshed'

Gautam stated, "SRK should watch with his daughter, upload a picture and tell the world that he is watching it with his daughter." "This should definitely not be allowed. Will you dish out whatever you feel like? I want to openly say—make one such film on Prophet Muhammad and release it in the name of freedom of expression. There will be bloodshed."

Gautam called 'sanatanis' more 'aware'

Gautam further claimed that "sanatanis (conservative Hindus) have become more aware than earlier now." Amidst calls to ban the film/postpone its release date, the issue will likely be discussed in the MP Assembly during the Winter Session. Apart from Mishra and Gautam, other politicians have spoken against the film, too. Former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri had said, "It's not about Pathaan, but paridhan (clothes)."

Last week, SRK spoke about the power of 'positivity'

While the actor hasn't directly responded to the matter, he took a subtle dig at the protestors at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022. He had said, "Duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ke sab, zinda hain (despite everything, me, you all, and all the positive people in the world are alive)."

Here's everything you need to know about the film

Pathaan will mark Khan's first full-fledged film in over four years. It is his fourth film with Padukone after Happy New Year, Om Shanti Om, and Chennai Express. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy-thriller universe and is heading toward a theatrical release on January 25, 2023. Khan will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki next year.