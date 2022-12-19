Entertainment

Argentina lifts World Cup; biggest Lionel Messi fans in Bollywood

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 19, 2022, 02:51 pm 2 min read

Bollywood celebrated Lionel Messi-led Argentina's World Cup win

FIFA World Cup is the world's biggest sporting event and enjoys a massive fan following globally. The recently concluded event in Qatar saw many Bollywood celebrities support their favorite team by donning their jerseys. From Ananya Panday to Kartik Aaryan, the stars rejoiced as Lionel Messi-led Argentina won the football world cup after 36 years. Who are the biggest supporters of LM10? We list.

Why does this story matter?

Lionel Messi is considered to be one of the greatest footballers of all time and with another feather in his cap, he is now placed higher among fans, especially when compared to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bollywood stars are sports geeks. From Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan owning teams in Indian Super League to Shah Rukh Khan's multi-league team Knight Riders, the anticipation is huge here.

From Anil Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan, all rooted for Messi

Kartik Aaryan attended the final in Qatar. He took to Instagram Stories to give updates to his fans. The Freddy actor shared his excitement after Argentina's win and also posted a photo of Messi with the crown with #Shehzada. Anil Kapoor on the other hand tweeted after the match in his iconic style: "Whaaaaaaat a player!" hailing Messi as "the man for all times."

Ananya Panday hailed G.O.A.T online, Khan promoted 'Pathaan'

Khan promoted Pathaan in Jio Studios with footballer Wayne Rooney and later watched the final with his kids. He tweeted after the win and praised Messi, too. Ananya Panday shared the team's photo with the cup and added a goat emoji signifying the acronym G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time). She attended one of Argentina's matches with Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and father Chunky Panday.

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan weren't behind as well

Arjun Kapoor, a massive sports aficionado, posted a video with Messi's No. 10 jersey ahead of the final and captioned, "Rooting for you tonight @leomessi cause no one deserves this one more than you! All hail the G.O.A.T! #LeoMessi." Student of the Year actor Varun Dhawan posted photos of himself showing his football skills donning an Argentina jersey, showing his love.