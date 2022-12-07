Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo rubbishes reports of joining Saudi Arabia club

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 07, 2022, 03:01 pm 2 min read

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has rubbished reports of joining the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. Ronaldo, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United, is focused on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Reportedly, Al-Nassr have made Ronaldo a £300 million offer for three years. Speaking to reporters after Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland, Ronaldo denied agreeing on a move.

United had terminated Ronaldo's contract

Earlier, Manchester United had terminated Ronaldo's contract midway through the 2022-23 season after the player's explosive interview with Piers Morgan. United had issued a statement, claiming Ronaldo left the club through a mutual agreement as the player too confirmed the same. "Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early," said a statement from Ronaldo.

Ronaldo denies reports of joining Al-Nassr

When asked whether he has agreed to a move to join the Saudi Pro League club, Ronaldo said "No, that is not true — not true." Ronaldo had an offer ready in the summer but did not consider Al-Nassr's offer at the time.

Ronaldo was benched in the game versus Switzerland

Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched Ronaldo for their World Cup last-16 clash against Switzerland. Veteran defender Pepe took the captain's armband. Ronaldo, the first player to score in five World Cups, has managed only one goal in Qatar which came in Portugal's group opener against Ghana. He then vented out his frustration after being substituted in the match versus South Korea on matchday 3.

Portugal have reached the quarters

6-1 in their round of 16 clash. Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick for Portugal, who will be up against Walid Regragui's Morocco in the quarter-finals on December 10 (8:30 PM IST). Earlier, Morocco knocked Spain out of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

No big European club wants Ronaldo

Reports have claimed that no big club is interested in signing Ronaldo, despite the player being available as a free agent. Ronaldo may be forced to join Al-Nassr or some other wealthy non-European club as his options are running out.