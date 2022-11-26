Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022, England 0-0 USA: Key stats

England and USA played out a 0-0 draw in a crucial Group B encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2022. USA were courageous and the better side, putting England under enormous pressure during phases. England lacked the bite and precision in the final third. Both sides defended well and earned a valuable point in the end. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

England started well but USA grew into the match and dictated the play. Christian Pulisic was lively and smashed the post in the first half. England saw Mason Mount's strike get saved by Matt Turner. USA were strong in the second half and earned a flurry of corners with Pulisic doing well. England tried to up the tempo but couldn't offer anything substantial.

Maguire earns his 50th England cap

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire earned his 50th England cap. He impressed in his defensive duty. He made some key headed clearances and won a couple of aerial duels.

Saka scripts this record

As per Opta, Bukayo Saka made the 100th England appearance at a major tournament as an Arsenal player. Arsenal are now the fourth team to provide a century of player appearances at major tournaments for England (also Man United, Liverpool, and Spurs).

Here are the match stats and standings

England managed 8 attempts with three shots on target. Only Mount's shot was effective. USA had 10 attempts but managed just one on target. England had 56% ball possession and completed 541 passes with an accuracy rate of 87%. USA earned seven corners compared to England's three. England stay atop Group B with four points. Iran are second (3), with USA third (2).

Unwanted records for England

As per Opta, England haven't won any of their three games against the USA at the FIFA World Cup. Only against Brazil (4) have they played more games in the competition without claiming a single win. As per Squawka, Harry Kane managed just three touches in the opposition box. He failed to create a single chance and registered two shots (0 on target).

England's goalless record at the WC

As per Opta, England have now managed 12 goalless draws at the FIFA World Cup which is the highest by any side. USA registered their maiden goalless draw in FIFA WC history.