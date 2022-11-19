Entertainment

Jungkook to perform at World Cup Qatar 2022's opening ceremony

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 19, 2022, 05:24 pm 2 min read

As speculated, Jungkook is indeed performing at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

After several speculations and reports, it has finally been made official that BTS's Jungkook will perform during the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which is to be held on November 20. The band's agency BigHit Music said in a statement on Saturday that he will be performing the official soundtrack, Dreamers. Dive in to know more details about it.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dreamers will be released worldwide on the same day of the opening ceremony. And since the live performance will happen on the same day of the song's release, it has taken the fans of BTS aka ARMYs into a frenzy. The music video of Dreamers will be dropped two days after the opening ceremony, i.e. on November 22, on FIFA's official YouTube channel.

Announcement Read the statement shared by BigHit Music

The statement shared by the agency read, "We'd like to inform you about BTS Jung Kook's participation in the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022." "At the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Jung Kook will be performing the official soundtrack Dreamers (sic)," the agency further added. The live performance of the opening ceremony will start at 9:00 pm IST.

Twitter Post Read the statement here

Posts Jungkook's photos and videos from Doha went viral

Meanwhile, Jungkook visited Qatar a couple of weeks back for the shooting of the music video. And recently, his photos from Doha surfaced online, where he was seen going out and about in the city. Some videos showed him shopping at the malls and interacting with his fans. The opening ceremony will be held at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Information Other performances anticipated to happen at the opening ceremony

According to various media reports, Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin, Nora Fatehi, and Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie aka Patoranking are the other performers who are expected to entertain the fans. In India, the FIFA World Cup's broadcasting rights have been bagged by Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. Alternatively, one can watch it on Sports18 and Sports18 HD, and the OTT platform Voot.