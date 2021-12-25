Entertainment These are costliest items possessed by BTS members

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 25, 2021, 06:23 pm

Mega popular boy band BTS is at an all-time high. From bagging three trophies at the recent People's Choice Awards 2021 to creating records with their single Butter, the Bangtan Boys are untouchable. The septet is also uber-rich with various wealthy possessions and reportedly, a humongous net worth. While their exact payment structure and endorsement deals aren't in the public domain, here's an estimation.

Do you know? In 2019, BTS was world's highest-paid boy band

Formed in 2013 under BigHit (now HYBE), the K-pop group hit it big soon, making a global name for itself. BTS became the world's highest-paid boy band and K-pop act in 2019 by debuting on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list, too. Great going, boys!

Youngest member Golden 'maknae' Jungkook's Itaewon home is worth Rs. 51.4 crore

Let us start with the youngest member of the group, Jungkook. Earlier this year, the 24-year-old bought a house in South Korea's global hub, Itaewon. Reportedly, the residence, located in a prime area, is worth Rs. 51.4 crore! In 2018, he apparently purchased an apartment in Sungsoo-dong, too. His other possessions include clothing like he wore Gucci's eco cashmere coat worth Rs. 4,00,799 once.

Main dancer J-Hope is unofficially richest member with $22mn net worth

As per Seoul Space, all seven members have an $8mn/year base salary. Their share in their agency HYBE adds another $8mn, taking their estimated base net worth to $16mn. BTS's main dancer, J-Hope is unofficially the richest (solo projects) with a $22mn net worth. A shoe fanatic, he possesses shoes from Dolce and Gabbana and Louis Vuitton. J-Hope also has a Rs. 2,65,000-worth jacket.

Producer, actor Suga's casual tee costs Rs. 14,000; V's Rs. 21L choker

Coming to Suga, the producer has been spotted donning shoes and clothes from various top brands like New Balance, Gucci, and Balenciaga. His favorite casual white tee is rumored to cost over Rs. 14,000. Meanwhile, V, or Tae-hyung, has acting roles and endorsements to credit for his income. He owns a floral diamond choker from Gucci that is priced at roughly Rs. 21,75,600!

RM, Jin, Jimin Expensive lifestyle: Running restaurants, buying apartments, donning lavish outfits

In terms of investment though, Jin, the oldest member, is ahead of all. He has opened a Japanese restaurant in Korea with his brother and his Seoul apartment has a value of $1.9mn. Coming to Jimin, the singer/songwriter had famously worn an outfit worth over Rs. 1L for a live stream. Leader RM has multiple apartments to his name, alongside hundreds of song credits.