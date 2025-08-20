Tilak Varma: Decoding his T20I numbers at number three

Ajit Agarkar, the Chairman of Selectors, has announced India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025. The decision was confirmed by at a press conference held at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma is among the players to watch out for in the team as his recent T20I returns are sensational. Here we decode his numbers at number three in T20Is.

Numbers Average of 55.37 at number three As per ESPNcricinfo, Tilak has played 25 T20Is to date. 13 of these games have seen the southpaw bat at number three. He averages 55.37 at three in T20Is, having mustered 443 runs. Tilak's tally includes a strike rate of 169.73. No other full-member team batter with at least 400 T20I runs at number three boasts a better average.

50-plus scores Two tons at number three Tilak has five 50-plus scores in T20Is, out of which four have come at number three. The youngster scored back-to-back centuries for India in the third and fourth T20I matches of a four-match series against South Africa last year. The achievement made him only the second Indian, after Sanju Samson, to score two consecutive T20I centuries.

Information 2nd-youngest centurion for India Tilak's maiden hundred in the format made him the 2nd-youngest centurion for India at the age of 22 years and 5 days. Yashasvi Jaiswal boasts of the record. His century came when he was aged 21 years and 279 days.