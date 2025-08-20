Aryan Khan's 'Ba *ds of Bollywood' releases first star-studded poster

The first poster for Aryan Khan 's upcoming Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has been revealed. Showcasing the full ensemble cast, the poster teases an engaging dive into the dramatic world of Bollywood. The series features Lakshya, Bobby Deol , Sahher Bambba, and Raghav Juyal, among others. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the project is helmed by Khan.

Cast spotlight Lakshya leads the pack in the poster The poster highlights Lakshya in a pivotal role, depicted walking confidently along a red carpet with a backdrop of flashing cameras and an eager crowd. The poster also showcases other notable actors such as Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Bambba, Anya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, and Deol. The glimpse offers audiences a sense of the show's grand vision and scale, promising to disrupt Bollywood's landscape.

Twitter Post See the poster here Parda girne ka wait kar rahe ho? Yeh show parda phaad ke aa raha hai 🎭🔥



The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview will be out today💥#TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflixpic.twitter.com/q4mElU0MYe — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 20, 2025

Show themes Themes and expectations from the series The poster's ensemble cast reflects the star-powered, competitive spirit of Bollywood. Themes of glitz, glamor, and hidden ambitions are expected to drive the narrative. With Khan's directorial debut, expectations for a fresh perspective and unique storytelling are running high. Netflix has positioned the series as one of its most anticipated Indian releases of 2025.