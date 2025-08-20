Aryan Khan's 'Ba *ds of Bollywood' releases first star-studded poster
The first poster for Aryan Khan's upcoming Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has been revealed. Showcasing the full ensemble cast, the poster teases an engaging dive into the dramatic world of Bollywood. The series features Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, and Raghav Juyal, among others. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the project is helmed by Khan.
The poster highlights Lakshya in a pivotal role, depicted walking confidently along a red carpet with a backdrop of flashing cameras and an eager crowd. The poster also showcases other notable actors such as Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Bambba, Anya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, and Deol. The glimpse offers audiences a sense of the show's grand vision and scale, promising to disrupt Bollywood's landscape.
The poster's ensemble cast reflects the star-powered, competitive spirit of Bollywood. Themes of glitz, glamor, and hidden ambitions are expected to drive the narrative. With Khan's directorial debut, expectations for a fresh perspective and unique storytelling are running high. Netflix has positioned the series as one of its most anticipated Indian releases of 2025.
Social media has been abuzz with reactions to the poster, with users applauding its striking visuals and powerful cast lineup. The series is already creating strong anticipation as it teases an inside look at Bollywood's fierce, behind-the-scenes world. Adding to the excitement, the show will also include cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar. Scheduled for release in 2025, the show's preview will be released soon.