Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 03:41 pm

V debuted in Instagram earlier in December

V, of BTS, is turning a year older (or is it younger?), on December 30. And on this occasion, the fanbase of the band (called ARMY) in India, is doing something to help women, especially those who belong to the marginalized section. They have teamed up with Myna Mahila Foundation for a fundraiser to churn out sanitary napkins that can be afforded by all.

This campaign was started in November to mark the birthday of Jin, another member of the South Korean septet. His birthday falls on December 4. And since V's day comes in the same month, the BTS ARMY in India made it a 42-day-long campaign. Given the reach BTS has, these gestures do create massive impact on the minds of people. Brilliant move, we say!

The campaign, which was posted on social media last month, is being carried out to help those women "who would usually not step out of their house, among other reasons, to go buy pads at a nearby chemist and start conversation to break the taboo around periods," reads the post. The donation plea started on November 24 and will go till January 5, 2022.

For @BTS_twt Seokjin Taehyung's birthdays, we’re fundraising for Myna Mahila Foundation (@MynaMahila) an NGO which empowers women by encouraging discussion of taboo subjects such as menstruation.



The fundraiser stands at Rs. 84,047, surpassing the goal of Rs. 75,000. Meanwhile, Myna Mahila Foundation, the partner in this noteworthy campaign named Myna's Mission 2 Million, was founded by three slum community leaders in 2015. They have three operational units: Myna Health, Myna Employ, and Myna Research. They were one of the seven charities to have benefited from Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding donations.

Back to V, the 1995-born recently made two marks in the Guinness World Records as his personal Instagram account was the fastest to reach 1mn followers in 43 minutes, and then 10mn in four hours, 52 minutes. For now, the band has announced they will go on an "official extended period of rest" and will be back with a March 2022 concert in Seoul.