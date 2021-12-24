Entertainment 'Ashubha Mangalakaari' review: 'Super Sharanya's peppy offering, hilarious visuals

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 01:51 pm

'Super Sharanya' is releasing next year

It was announced in August 2020 that director Girish AD will helm a Mollywood project titled Super Sharanya featuring Thanneer Mathan Dinangal actor Anaswara Rajan, and Arjun Ashokan. Super Sharanya will have Rajan playing the titular role. Ahead of the film's premiere next year, its makers have released the first video song titled Ashubha Mangalakaari, and it's a must-watch and hear. Here's our review.

Visuals Group of girls having all the fun, realistic enjoyable moments

We will talk of the visuals first. The song is all things positive, and its video shows the same: A group of girls having fun in college hostel and at home. Their realistic and adorable activities are innocent yet witty. Special mention to those moments that Rajan's character had to face, which were hysterical but at the same time made us empathize with her.

Lyrics Playful lyrics signify the film will be a fun-filled ride

Adding to the engaging visuals are the lyrics, by Suhail Koya. As the song's title— Ashubha Mangalakaari— suggests, the words describe a girl who doesn't have luck by her side. The peppy and foot-tapping tune by Justin Varghese has furthered the oomph around the number. Flute and shehnai portions are the cherry on the cake, and we get more comical elements as a result.

Verdict Little moments will make you want to watch it again

Sarath Chettanpady and Meera Johny have done the vocals brilliantly, while J'mymah has penned and sung the rap part. Overall, this song is a complete package of fun, entertainment, and comedy with several enjoyable moments. The 5:17-minute-long track gives us a gist of what a jolly ride the film is going to be! Verdict: Ashubha Mangalakaari bags a big 5 (yes! it's that good).

Details All you need to know about 'Super Sharanya'

The comedy drama is set to be released on January 7, 2022. Naslen, who impressed all with his performance in Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, is also a part of this film. Vineeth Vasudevan, Vineeth Vishwam, Bindu Panicker, and Sajin Cherukayil will be seen playing other key roles in the anticipated project. Sajith Purushan has cranked the camera, while Akash Joseph Varghese is on the edits.