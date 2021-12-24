Entertainment 'Radhe Shyam' trailer: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's love story gets mellow introduction

Written by Shreya Mukherjee
Published on Dec 24, 2021, 12:44 pm

Lover Prabhas is here! Ahead of the world premiere on January 14, 2022, makers of the pan-India venture Radhe Shyam have dropped its highly anticipated trailer. The clip was launched on Thursday evening at a pre-release event with stars Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, and fans in attendance. The entire show was live-streamed on various social media platforms as well. Here's a breakdown.

Trailer Prabhas and Hegde go from 'flirtationship' to tragic love

The 3.05-minute-long clip introduces us to the "Einstein of palmistry" Vikramaditya (Prabhas), who can see the future of the world through his palm-reading abilities. Although he's simply looking for a "flirtationship," he falls in love with Prerna (Hegde). But their union won't be that easy as their love story comes dipped in the colors of tragedy. Elements of reincarnation are also highlighted here.

Complaint We don't get cause of conflict, only lead pair's introduction

Produced jointly by Prabhas's GopiKrishna Movies, UV Creations, and T-Series, the production value of the film is on another level. The setting of 1970s Europe is more or less believable and it'll be exciting to witness the lead couple's chemistry onscreen. What irked me was the lack of conflict here. It seemed more like an introductory video of the leads than a trailer.

Impactful? Trailer might not draw casual viewers to movie theaters

Despite having three minutes in their hands, makers use most of this duration for showcasing Vikramaditya and his "good-looking bad fellow" attributes. We don't even know what Prerna does, except for tagging herself to be Juliet, falling in love with whom might cost people their lives. Very ambiguous. Overall, Radhe Shyam trailer targets Prabhas's swelling fandom but we don't know its impact on others.

Competition 'Radhe Shyam' to battle it out in halls with 'RRR'

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie surely has a lot of buzz around it. Another recently released pan-Indian venture, Pushpa is doing quite well in the box office (it collected Rs. 173cr worldwide on its opening weekend), so hopes are high. A release on January 14, 2022 will pit Radhe Shyam against another big-budget movie, RRR (a January 7 premiere though).