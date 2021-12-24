Entertainment 'Tara' review: Enjoyable number from 'Shyam Singha Roy,' simple lyrics

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 12:05 pm

'Shyam Singha Roy' directed by Rahul Sankrityan has Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles

Shyam Singha Roy releases today. And to keep up the hype surrounding the period drama, starring Nani, Krithi Shetty, and Sai Pallavi, makers released a song, Tara, and its lyrical video recently. The track is soothing to the ears, and the video gives us a glimpse of Nani's professional life in the film, helping us understand it a little better. Here's our review.

Visuals Visuals show Nani's challenging time as a movie director

The visuals imply that one avatar of Nani (Vasu) will be seen as a movie director. It shows him as a happy-go-lucky guy, who wouldn't mind going that extra mile for his goal. We also get to know about the challenges he faces. Also, the exchange of brief glances between Nani and Shetty indicates that they both eventually fall in love with each other.

Music Karthik's melting voice has worked out so well

With a relaxing tune, it has Karthik's vocals, while Krishna Kanth has penned the lyrics. The simple and easily-relatable words will attract attention after the first hear itself. The peppy number can make one feel at peace, but is it better than the other songs of the film, namely, Pranavaalaya, Sirivennela, Rise of Shyam, and Edo Edo? No, we don't think so.

Observation 'Tara' is a breezy track, but has nothing unique

Tara is a breezy number that you can hear on the go during a laid-back day. But unlike the other songs of the film, it may turn out to be a pretty forgettable one. It is the second track to be picturized on the budding romance between the characters of Shetty and Nani, after Edo Edo. Verdict: The number bags 3 stars.

Details 'Shyam Singha Roy' is a period drama with strong casting

Shyam Singha Roy has been directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Besides Nani, Pallavi, and Shetty, the film co-stars Madonna Sebastian. The story will be based on two different timelines, both having Nani as the central character. Venkat Boyanapalli has bankrolled the project under Niharika Entertainment. Sanu John Varghese has cranked the camera. The film has been released in four languages: Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.