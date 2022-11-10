Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Best midfielders to watch out for

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 10, 2022, 07:14 pm 3 min read

Midfielders in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 will be pivotal in linking play between defense and attack. One expects to see a variety of midfielders both in attack and defensive roles. Several players have been solid for their respective clubs in the 2022-23 season on the same note, we present a statistical analysis of the best midfielders to watch out for.

Midfield is the engine in a football team and they carry a lot of responsibility.

From creativity, setting up attackers, and also doing a defensive duty with panache, makes good midfielders stick.

There are several kind of midfielders ranging from defensive, holding, deep-lying playmaker, attacking, box-to-box, and wide players.

Qatar looks set for a diversified set of players as we pick out the best.

Eriksen Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

Christian Eriksen is a classic number 10 and can also play in a deeper role as seen for Manchester United. He can be a deep-lying playmaker, picking out passes and setting the tempo. Eriksen has clocked 32 accurate long balls, 2 big chances, 77 recoveries, and 3 interceptions in the Premier League 2022-23 season. He has played 117 matches for Denmark, scoring 39 times.

Rabiot Adrien Rabiot (France)

With injuries to Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, the importance of Adrien Rabiot is substantial for France. He could be a crucial box-to-box player, having made 29 international appearances. Rabiot has impressed for Juventus after a failed move to Man United. As per Opta, Rabiot has made 47 recoveries, 11 interceptions, 4 clearances, with an 87.78% pass accuracy in Serie A 2022-23, scoring thrice.

Casemiro Casemiro (Brazil)

Casemiro's role is extremely vital for Brazil as a defensive midfielder. He is well tuned to fellow Manchester United ace Fred in a double pivot. A five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Casemiro's start at Man United has been solid. He has made 32 tackles, 11 interceptions, 15 clearances, and 53 recoveries in the Premier League. For Brazil, he has earned 65 caps.

De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Kevin De Bruyne is world class and will play further up in an advanced role for Belgium. He can also be deployed as a deep-lying playmaker if required. De Bruyne has made 93 appearances for Belgium, scoring 25 goals. In the Premier League 2022-23 season, Manchester City's KDB has clocked three goals, nine assists, 12 through balls, 38 accurate long balls, and 47 recoveries.

Modric Luka Modric (Croatia)

Veteran Real Madrid workhorse Luka Modric will lead Croatia in Qatar. Even at 37, Modric is going strong and long. He has made 154 international appearances, scoring 23 times. A deep-lying playmaker, the versatile Modric has a 90.95% pass accuracy for Real in La Liga this season. Besides, he has clocked 37 ball recoveries, two clearances, four interceptions, besides creating 20 chances.