Ireland will be part of a bid with the UK to host the FIFA World Cup in 2030. As per Independent.ie, Taoiseach Micheal Martin's spokesman confirmed Ireland will be part of the bid once it is formally launched. It came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed the UK is preparing a bid with Ireland to host the World Cup. Here's more.

The FAI has issued a statement and praised the Irish and UK governments for committing to support a five-association bid to host the World Cup. "We will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before FIFA formally open the process in 2022. Staging a FIFA World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations."

Taoiseach's spokesperson said that that they are looking forward to presenting the hosting proposals. "Staging a FIFA World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations. If a decision is made to bid for the event, we look forward to presenting our hosting proposals to FIFA and the wider global football community," he added.

"We are very, very keen to bring football home in 2030. I do think it's the right place," Johnson said in an interview with The Sun. "It's the home of football, it's the right time. It will be an absolutely wonderful thing for the country."

