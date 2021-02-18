Porto scored in the first minute of each half to beat Juventus in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie. It was a crucial win for the hosts as Juventus have a lot to play for in the return leg in Turin. Mehdi Taremi scored after just 63 seconds in the tie to kick off the proceedings. Here are the records broken.

#PORJUV How did the match pan out?

Taremi pounced on Rodrigo Bentancur's poor back pass to slide in and convert the first. Juventus saw an Adrien Rabiot shot get saved after an acrobatic effort before Moussa Marega stroked home 19 seconds into the second half. However, Federico Chiesa pulled a goal back in the 82nd minute, heading into the return leg of the last-16 tie on March 9.

Opta stats Porto smash these records

Porto secured their first competitive win against Juventus in European competition, having failed to win any of their first five encounters with them (D1 L4). They also picked up just their second victory in their past 10 knockout matches in the Champions League, having lost seven of their previous nine before this match.

Records Unwanted record for Juve, Chiesa scripts a unique feat

Juventus have lost three of their past four Champions League knockout matches (W1). As per Opta, this is as many as in their previous 14 such games combined (W8 D3 L3). Notably, Chiesa was the first player, other than Cristiano Ronaldo, to score for Juventus in a Champions League knockout stage match. The last to score was Blaise Matuidi in April 2018.

Twitter Post Another notable record for Porto