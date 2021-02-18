-
Champions League, Sevilla 2-3 Borussia Dortmund: Records brokenLast updated on Feb 18, 2021, 12:16 pm
Erling Braut Haaland scored a brace for Borussia Dortmund as the Bundesliga side overcame Sevilla in their Champions League round of 16 first leg tie.
Dortmund were trailing in the match 1-0 before Mahmoud Dahoud and Haaland helped them go 3-1 up.
Howerver, Luuk de Jong scored late to keep Sevilla alive.
Here we present the records broken.
How did the match pan out?
Sevilla took a lead with Suso's shot that deflected in off Mats Hummels.
Dahoud leveled before Haaland got two goals in a space of 16 minutes.
Luuk de Jong scored late on to give Sevilla hope in the tie.
Towards the end, there was also a VAR check for a possible foul by Thomas Meunier on De Jong.
However, VAR deemed it legal.
Records
Contrasting records for Dortmund and Sevilla
As per Opta, Dortmund clinched their maiden away win against a Spanish side in over 24 years. Their previous victory came in October 1996, when they won 1-0 against Atletico en route to winning the competition that season.
Meanwhile, in what was their 27th home game in the European Cup/Champions League, Sevilla suffered back-to-back home defeats in the competition for the first time.
Haaland
Haaland smashes these Champions League records
Haaland has now scored 10 Champions League goals in seven appearances for Dortmund.
As per BT Sport, this is the quickest a player has ever reached 10 goals for a team in the competitions.
Haaland has 18 UCL goals in 13 appearances. Notably, he is the first player in UCL history to score 18 goals in first 13 games.
Information
Rare away win in the UCL for Dortmund
As per Opta, Dortmund ended a run of six straight defeats away from home in the knockout stages of the Champions League. This was their first such victory since February 2014 under Jurgen Klopp (4-2 versus Zenit St Petersburg).
Twitter Post
Haaland is flying in the Champions League
🇳🇴 Erling Haaland = Champions League sensation 🔥— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 17, 2021
🤯 18 goals in 13 games in this competition
🔥 Scored against all 8 opponents he has faced
😎 Only Mbappé (19) has scored more goals before his 21st birthday
🖤💛 10 goals in first 7 European games for Dortmund#UCL pic.twitter.com/6gjpTerHA5