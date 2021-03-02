Last updated on Mar 02, 2021, 11:39 am

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is expected to miss the three-match ODI series against England. Bumrah, who won't play the fourth Test, starting tomorrow, followed by the T20I series, is set to take more time for a return to the Indian team than anticipated. After the third Test in Ahmedabad, Bumrah was released from the squad due to personal reasons. Here's more.

Tests Bumrah featured in just two Tests against England

Bumrah featured in the first Test against England and was rested for the second game. Both the matches were held in Chennai. He returned to the side for the third Test, which was a Day-Night affair in Ahmedabad. However, the right-arm pacer bowled just six overs in the match as the Indian spinners got the job done inside two days.

Pacers Siraj or Umesh to replace Bumrah in the fourth Test

Mohammed Siraj, who replaced Bumrah in second Test, is likely to feature in the starting XI. However, Team India also have the luxury of calling back the experienced Umesh Yadav who was passed fit and added to the squad. He has recovered from a calf injury sustained on the Australia tour.

Limited-overs Bumrah's unavailability can see India try out new combinations

With Bumrah set to miss both the T20Is and ODIs against England, this will help the management in trying out new combinations. India have pacers such as T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, and Shardul Thakur at their disposal for the T20Is. Notably, these five can also be present in the squad for the ODI series as well.

Information T20Is and ODIs: A look at the schedule