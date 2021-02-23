The third Test (Day/Night) between India and England will be underway from February 24 at the newly-built Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. While India are set to host their second D/N Test, this will be their third pink-ball Test. The upcoming encounter will be crucial for both teams as the four-match Test series is leveled 1-1. Here are India's numbers in Day/Night Tests.

D/N Tests How have India fared in D/N Tests?

As of now, India have featured in only two Day/Night Test matches. They defeated Bangladesh in their maiden pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens, winning the match by an innings and 46 runs. The match ended in less than three days as the visitors struggled to get going. Paradoxically, India were handed a crushing defeat in their second Day/Night encounter in Australia.

Humiliation India's lowest score in Test cricket

In India's second D/N Test (against Australia), the Virat Kohli-led side recorded their lowest-ever score in Test cricket. India had the edge after claiming a 53-run lead in the first innings. However, in their second innings, none of the Indian batsmen scored in double digits as the visitors were bundled out for 36. In reply, Australia chased the 90-run target with ease.

Runs India's only centurion in Day/Night Tests

Indian skipper Kohli is the leading run-scorer for India in Day/Night Tests. He has tallied 214 runs from three innings at 71.33. In the game against Bangladesh, Kohli became the first Indian to hit a hundred in a Day/Night Test. His 136-run innings laid the foundation of India's innings-victory. Cheteshwar Pujara (55) and Ajinkya Rahane (51) were also among runs in the match.

Information Kohli scored an emphatic 74 against Australia

Even in the pink-ball Test against Australia, Kohli scored 74 before getting run-out. He was on the verge of getting his first Test ton since November 2019. Once again, Pujara (43) and Rahane (42) contributed with the bat.

Wickets D/N Tests: Umesh Yadav is the leading wicket-taker for India