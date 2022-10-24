Sports

Robert Lewandowski scores as Barcelona rout Athletic Club: Key stats

Robert Lewandowski scores as Barcelona rout Athletic Club: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 24, 2022, 01:54 pm 2 min read

Barcelona humbled Athletic Club 4-0 (Source: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

Robert Lewandowski scored as Barcelona humbled Athletic Club 4-0 on matchday 11 of La Liga 2022-23. Barca were 3-0 up early on with Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto, and Lewandowski scoring with just 22 minutes gone by. In the second half, Ferran Torres added his side's fourth goal. Barca claimed their ninth win of the season in La Liga. Here's more.

Match Barca shine against sorry Athletic

Lewandowski provided the assist for the opening goal, lofting the ball for Dembele to head in. Dembele then found Sergi Roberto to make it 2-0 and also set up a late fourth for Torres. In between, Lewy scored in the 22nd minute from Dembele's pass. Barca dominated the scenes with 7 shots on target and had 66% ball possession.

Dembele Dembele registers these numbers

As per Opta, with a goal and three assists, Dembele has been directly involved in four goals in a single game for Barcelona for the first time in all competitions (165 games). In the ongoing La Liga 2022-23 season, Dembele has three goals and five assists under his belt. He has seven assists this season in all competitions and overall 41 for Barca.

Do you know? A unique record for Barcelona

Barcelona have not conceded a goal in their last five La Liga home games. As per Opta, this is the best run under Xavi and best since a run of 12 games in a row between April and December 2011 under former manager Pep Guardiola.

Information Lewy races to 12 league goals

In 11 La Liga games, Lewandowski has 12 goals and four assists. He has a five-goal advantage over the second-highest scorer in the league. Overall, Lewy has raced to 17 goals for Barcelona in all competitions.