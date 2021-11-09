Robert Lewandowski vs Mohamed Salah: Decoding their stats in 2021-22

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 09, 2021, 05:42 pm

Mohamed Salah (L) and Robert Lewandowski (R) have been in supreme form this season

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are enjoying red-hot form in the 2021-22 season. Lewandowski has shown no signs of slowing down despite being 33. Salah is at the peak of his career. Both Lewandowski and Salah are the focal points and have delivered the goods. They can create further impact as the season goes by and win laurels.

Involvement

20-plus goals involvement this season

Salah has netted 15 goals in all competitions, besides contributing with seven assists. He has achieved this tally in 15 matches. Bayern's Lewandowski has continued to terrorize opponent teams. The Polish international has scored 21 goals already, besides making two assists from 15 matches. He has 23 goal involvements compared to Salah's 22.

Lewandowski

Lewandowski has scored 13 Bundesliga goals this season

Bayern top the Bundesliga 2021-22 season, having collected 28 points after 11 matches. The Bavarians have netted a staggering 40 goals already. Notably, Lewandowski leads the scoring chart with 13 goals this season. He also has the most shots (46). He is the only player with 10-plus goals with Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund following suit with nine.

Salah

Premier League: Salah dominates the numbers

Liverpool are placed fourth in the Premier League 2021-22 table. They have 22 points after 11 matches. However, the Reds are the only side with 30-plus goals in the PL this season (31). Salah has 10 goals in the Premier League (highest). He also has the joint-most assists (7) alongside Paul Pogba. Salah has registered the most shots as well (44).

UCL

Their Champions League numbers are impressive

Both Bayern and Liverpool have maintained a 100% record in the UEFA Champions League this season. They have already made it to the round of 16, having collected 12 points each with two group stage games to go. Lewandowski has netted eight goals in the UCL this season (highest). Meanwhile, Salah has the joint-third highest number of goals (5).