Borussia Dortmund were handed a 5-1 thrashing at home in gameweek 11 of the Bundesliga 2020-21 campaign. Promoted side Stuttgart ran past the Black and Yellow in sublime fashion. With this heavy defeat, Dortmund lost further ground in the Bundesliga title race. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski rescued a point for Bayern Munich against Union Berlin. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Silas Wamangituka gave Stuttgart the lead with a 26th-minute penalty, after Emre Can had brought down Mateo Klimowicz. Giovanni Reyna's wonderful touch and finish from Raphael Guerreiro's pass saw Dortmund go level before half-time. In the second half, the visitors grew in confidence and scored three times in 11 minutes, before Nicolas Gonzalez added a fifth in injury time.

No home delight Sixth home defeat for Dortmund behind closed doors

Dortmund have suffered six defeats in eight home Bundesliga matches played behind closed doors. However, they have only lost one of 32 league games at the Signal Iduna Park under Lucien Favre, with fans present. This was the heaviest home defeat suffered by Dortmund since going down 5-1 against Bayern Munich in 2009.

Stats Stuttgart maintain away supremacy, Dortmund falter

Stuttgart are unbeaten away from home this season (W4, D2). The win helped Stuttgart rise to seventh in the table. They now have 17 points from 11 games. This was also their fourth win of the season. Meanwhile, Dortmund suffered their fourth defeat of the league season. Notably, they are winless in their last three Bundesliga games, suffering two defeats in this phase.

Bayern In-form Lewandowski makes his 200th league appearance for Bayern