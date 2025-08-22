'Bigg Boss 19' to premiere on Sunday: Meet confirmed contestants

The much-anticipated Bigg Boss Season 19 is set to premiere on Sunday, with Salman Khan returning as the host. The series will air on Colors TV and can also be streamed before that on JioHotstar. Before its release, here are the confirmed contestants who will be entering the BB House this season!

Contestants Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Dheeraj Dhoopar Twenty-one-year-old actor Ashnoor Kaur, who is known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is reportedly entering Bigg Boss 19. TV actor Gaurav Khanna, who recently won Celebrity MasterChef and stars in Anupamaa (2020-), is also confirmed to be part of the show. Former TV actor Vivian Dsena's ex-wife, Vahbbiz Dorabjee, and popular TV star Dheeraj Dhoopar are also expected to join BB this season.

More contestants Shehbaz Badesha, Awez Darbar-Nagma Mirajkar Shehbaz Badesha, who is Shehnaaz Gill's brother, and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari are shortlisted to enter Bigg Boss 19, with the contestant receiving the most votes being confirmed as a participant. Influencer Payal Dhare, also known as Payal Gamingg on social media, is expected to join the show. The influencer couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar are among the contestants this season, too.