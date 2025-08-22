Next Article
Anupama Prakash-Tushar Mehta launch 'Kaccha Lemmon Productions;' reveal upcoming projects
Actor Anupama Prakash and her partner Tushar Mehta have started Kaccha Lemmon Productions in Mumbai, aiming to bring fresh, unfiltered Indian stories to the screen.
Their first project is the web series Band Baaja Aafat, directed by Abhishek J Sanghavi.
Production house's upcoming projects
Kaccha Lemmon is making moves with projects that feel relatable—Band Baaja Aafat dives into Mumbai chawl life with humor and warmth.
Prakash is also stepping into Tollywood with Mr. Reddy, plus there's a film called What's Up? almost ready, and a Ganpati song dropping August 23, 2025.
The studio was even named "Rising Production House of 2025," showing they're already getting noticed for their honest storytelling.