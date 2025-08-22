Anupama Prakash-Tushar Mehta launch 'Kaccha Lemmon Productions;' reveal upcoming projects

Production house's upcoming projects

Kaccha Lemmon is making moves with projects that feel relatable—Band Baaja Aafat dives into Mumbai chawl life with humor and warmth.

Prakash is also stepping into Tollywood with Mr. Reddy, plus there's a film called What's Up? almost ready, and a Ganpati song dropping August 23, 2025.

The studio was even named "Rising Production House of 2025," showing they're already getting noticed for their honest storytelling.