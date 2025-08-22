Next Article
PVR INOX opens massive 10-screen megaplex in Mumbai
PVR INOX just opened a massive new 10-screen megaplex at Sky City Mall in Borivali East, Mumbai.
With space for 1,372 moviegoers and spread across 43,500 square feet, the megaplex aims to blend luxury with tech for a next-level movie experience.
Ajay Bijli on the new spot
The new spot is all about unique auditoriums, lounges, and stylish design.
Ajay Bijli, Managing Director of PVR INOX, called Mumbai a key market and said this megaplex shows their commitment to creating "aspirational cinema destinations" where technology meets youthful energy.