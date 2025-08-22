New GSI mapping reveals India's dangerous landslide zones 

High-risk zone

Nilgiris district most prone to landslides

The Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu has been identified as one of the most landslide-prone areas in India, according to The New Indian Express. The GSI's wider survey covered 4.3 lakh square kilometers of hilly and mountainous regions across 19 states and Union Territories, including the Himalayas, northeastern hills, and Western Ghats. Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that the GSI has also started issuing experimental early warning bulletins to states from the 2024 monsoon season.