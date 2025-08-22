New GSI mapping reveals India's dangerous landslide zones
What's the story
The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has identified around 1,000 square kilometers in Tamil Nadu as highly vulnerable to landslides. The data was presented in Parliament by the Ministry of Earth Sciences. The survey covered 11,000 square kilometers of land in Tamil Nadu, with 8,000 square kilometers falling under low-risk and 2,000 square kilometers under moderate-risk categories.
High-risk zone
Nilgiris district most prone to landslides
The Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu has been identified as one of the most landslide-prone areas in India, according to The New Indian Express. The GSI's wider survey covered 4.3 lakh square kilometers of hilly and mountainous regions across 19 states and Union Territories, including the Himalayas, northeastern hills, and Western Ghats. Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that the GSI has also started issuing experimental early warning bulletins to states from the 2024 monsoon season.
Warning system
Early warning systems operational in 21 districts
The prototype of a regional Landslide Early Warning System is now operational in 21 districts across eight states. These include Nilgiris, West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Nagaland. The detailed maps are being used for infrastructure planning, zoning regulations, and protecting communities in hill areas. The susceptibility data shows regional variations, with Uttarakhand, Himachal, Nagaland, and parts of Western Ghats in Kerala and Maharashtra falling under high risk. Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya are mostly low-risk areas.