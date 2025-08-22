'Our maa-behen live here': Man in shorts harassed near temple India Aug 22, 2025

A 21-year-old was stopped and harassed for wearing shorts near Mata Bahuchar temple in Becharaji, Gujarat, according to an account published on August 22, 2025.

The man confronting him said his clothes were not allowed there because "our maa-behen live here," threatened violence, and even flashed an army-style tag while bragging about being above the law.