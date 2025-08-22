'Our maa-behen live here': Man in shorts harassed near temple
A 21-year-old was stopped and harassed for wearing shorts near Mata Bahuchar temple in Becharaji, Gujarat, according to an account published on August 22, 2025.
The man confronting him said his clothes were not allowed there because "our maa-behen live here," threatened violence, and even flashed an army-style tag while bragging about being above the law.
Young man shared experience online
The incident happened just 200 meters from a police station, leaving the young man shaken. He shared his experience online, calling out harassment over clothing choices.
His post quickly went viral—many people expressed outrage and shared their own stories of facing similar judgment in public spaces.
The episode has sparked fresh conversations about personal freedom and safety in India's public places.