Chhattisgarh: Drug convict escapes from jail during work detail
Chandraveer Singh, convicted for drug trafficking under the NDPS Act, escaped from Raipur Central Jail on Thursday afternoon while working near an under-construction women's block.
Singh was handed a 15-year sentence and ₹3 lakh fine in July 2024.
He managed to slip away during his work detail.
Escape raises questions about jail security
Singh's escape has put a spotlight on serious lapses in the jail's security.
Raipur Central Jail is packed with over 3,000 inmates—almost double its capacity—with many facing serious charges like murder or rape.
The overcrowding and mix of high-risk prisoners make it tough for staff to keep things secure, raising urgent questions about how such an escape could even happen.