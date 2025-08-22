India to develop 5th-gen fighter jets, says Rajnath Singh
At the ET World Leaders Forum in Delhi this week, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh shared that India is stepping up its defense game.
He highlighted the homegrown Tejas fighter jet and revealed plans to develop advanced fifth-generation fighter jets, plus new engines with French company Safran.
Singh also invited global investors to join India's vibrant defense sector and emphasized the country's role in keeping global supply chains steady.
Singh also talked about India's self-reliant economic force
Singh talked about big moves in tech—like boosting AI through the India-AI mission and speeding up semiconductor production.
Quoting economist Jagdish Bhagwati, he pointed to India's rise as a self-reliant economic force.
Singh wrapped up by imagining a future where countries work together for equality and shared progress.