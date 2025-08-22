India to develop 5th-gen fighter jets, says Rajnath Singh India Aug 22, 2025

At the ET World Leaders Forum in Delhi this week, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh shared that India is stepping up its defense game.

He highlighted the homegrown Tejas fighter jet and revealed plans to develop advanced fifth-generation fighter jets, plus new engines with French company Safran.

Singh also invited global investors to join India's vibrant defense sector and emphasized the country's role in keeping global supply chains steady.