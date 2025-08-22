Wife's taunts during lockdowns amount to 'mental cruelty': HC grants divorce
The Chhattisgarh High Court has granted divorce to a man after his wife repeatedly mocked his unemployment during the COVID-19 lockdowns.
The court said her constant taunts, heated arguments, and efforts to turn their daughter against him amounted to "mental cruelty" under the Hindu Marriage Act.
She also left their home in August 2020, leaving their son behind, which was seen as desertion.
Husband's efforts to save marriage failed
The couple married in 1996 and have two kids. The husband had supported his wife's education and career, but after he lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she insulted him and made unreasonable demands.
When a lower court dismissed his divorce plea, he appealed—and the High Court judges agreed with him.
They emphasized that mocking a partner's financial struggles during tough times is not okay and can be grounds for divorce under Indian law.