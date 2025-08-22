Wife's taunts during lockdowns amount to 'mental cruelty': HC grants divorce

Husband's efforts to save marriage failed

The couple married in 1996 and have two kids. The husband had supported his wife's education and career, but after he lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she insulted him and made unreasonable demands.

When a lower court dismissed his divorce plea, he appealed—and the High Court judges agreed with him.

They emphasized that mocking a partner's financial struggles during tough times is not okay and can be grounds for divorce under Indian law.