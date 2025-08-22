IAS Association defends CEC's family amid online harassment
The IAS Association has spoken up against online harassment targeting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's family.
This backlash started after opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, accused the Election Commission of "vote theft" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The association pointed out that Kumar's family members are respected civil servants and shouldn't be dragged into political controversies.
Gandhi must provide evidence or apologize: Kumar
Reaffirming their commitment to dignity in public service, the IAS Association said personal attacks unrelated to official duties cross a line.
Meanwhile, CEC Kumar denied any wrongdoing and challenged Gandhi to back up his claims with proof or apologize.
Kumar, who became CEC in February 2024, is a 1988-batch Kerala cadre officer.